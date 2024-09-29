New Terriers' bosses kick-off with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedlington Terriers’ new management team of Steve Pickering and Trevor Benjamin got off to a winning start with a 2-1 success over Sunderland RCA at Welfare Park.

Pickering takes over the hotseat from Percy Main while journeyman striker Benjamin, who played a couple of games for the Terriers in 2010 after a long professional career that began at the likes of Cambridge United and Leicester City, has plenty experience in the north-east non-league scene.

The coaches had to put together a side from virtually scratch at the end of last week and were rewarded with goals from and in a game that a Terriers official described as ‘a good attacking game with chances missed for both teams.’

Nelson Ogbewe shot Bedlington ahead on the half hour but Pinder levelled things up shortly after. Terriers were reduced to ten men through a red card on the hour, but the were celebrating as Jordan Stephenson netted the winner four minutes later.

Steve Pickering and Trevor Benjamin with their new-look Terriers side

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads,” said Pickering after.

“They were thrown together in three days and they produced a performance any gaffer would have been proud of - I hand-picked these lot simply for the reason I knew they would give us 100% for the full ninety plus minutes and they did exactly that.”

Terriers take on Jarrow at Dr. Pit Welfare in the Northern League Second Division on Saturday and will be hoping to add to the gate of 92 attracted down to watch last weekend.