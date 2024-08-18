New signing at Berwick Rangers Ladies

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2024, 21:07 BST
Berwick Rangers Ladies have signed the talented Amy Gibson ahead of the new season kick-off.

Gibson is an attacking player who was formerly with Lowick United and is returning to the game after a number of years out.

The Northumberland Women’s Division One champions start their season in the Premier Division off with a League Cup tie against Bedlington Belles on Sunday 8th September.

