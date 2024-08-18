New signing at Berwick Rangers Ladies
Berwick Rangers Ladies have signed the talented Amy Gibson ahead of the new season kick-off.
Gibson is an attacking player who was formerly with Lowick United and is returning to the game after a number of years out.
The Northumberland Women’s Division One champions start their season in the Premier Division off with a League Cup tie against Bedlington Belles on Sunday 8th September.
