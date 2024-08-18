New signing at Berwick Rangers Ladies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Rangers Ladies have signed the talented Amy Gibson ahead of the new season kick-off.

Gibson is an attacking player who was formerly with Lowick United and is returning to the game after a number of years out.

The Northumberland Women’s Division One champions start their season in the Premier Division off with a League Cup tie against Bedlington Belles on Sunday 8th September.