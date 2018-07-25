New roller for Alnwick CC

Alnwick Cricket Club has just taken delivery of a new roller to ensure the future use of the field. With over 50 matches a season played at the ground by Club, County, local schools, junior and ladies teams, their existing roller from the 1950s was struggling to keep up with the workload. With the kind financial help from Northumberland County Council Community Chest, The Joicey Trust and Club members fundraising, the new roller arrived in time to take on the task for the summer. Alnwick Cricket Club would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped in this project, which will allow the Club to maintain it’s role as a community asset, providing sporting opportunities for all. For more information please contact the Club Secretary at alnwickccsecretary@gmail.com.

Pictured from left to right: Gavin Turnbull (Groundsman), plus Robbie Moore and Gordon Castle from Northumberland County Council.