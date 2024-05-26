New management team at Alnwick Town Ladies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Town ladies have announced their new management team.

The North East Regional Women’s side named Stephen Durrant as manager, taking over the hotseat from the long-serving Peter Hately.

He will be joined in the dug-out by coaches Matty Waites and Lee Barras.

Durrant has a wealth of experience in the game and has previously coached at Chester-Le-Street Town ladies as well as spells in a multitude of roles in men’s football.