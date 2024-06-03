New leaders in North Northumberland Golf League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rothbury’s clean sweep over Magdalene Fields B put them ten points clear at the top of the North Northumberland Golf League.

James Lingard was 5&4 over David Mcaskill, N. Richardson beat Michael Cornish 7&5 and Jack Friar was 2&1 against Nicholas Smiles.

Greg Woodburn claimed the points after going 3&2 against Mark Wakenshaw, P. Evans was 6&5 over Paul Purves, as was N. Rogerson against Craig Dixon.

Magdalene Fields A are in second spot and they also won all six games against Seahouses.

Latest from the NNGL

Kurt Yule, Stuart Virtue, Sean Jackson, Kevin Atkinson, Martin Neil and Greg Wardhaugh all recorded wins in their rounds against Alex Stevenson, J. Hogg, K. Swan, James Kidd, Steve Swan and D. Hornsby respectively.

Bamburgh Castle scored an away win at Foxton thanks to victories for Aiden Topham, M. Thompson, and C. Taylor while Goswick beat Dunstanburgh A 10-2.

Alan Potts, Martin Landels, Joe Atkinson and Blair Shearer were all successful on the greens in the win.

Warkworth beat Alnmouth Village 8-2.