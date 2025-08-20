New digital lottery to support fundraising for Northumberland sports clubs

The founders of digital sports platform Pitchero have created The Fundraising Club CIC, a not-for-profit digital lottery to support and simplify fundraising efforts for UK sports clubs, including those throughout Northumberland.

Any eligible club, regardless of size or sport, can sign up to the lottery to create an affiliate page, which they promote amongst their membership who purchase lottery tickets to enter into a monthly draw.

For every lottery ticket purchased, the club receives a grant to go into investment plans with a charitable cause, whether they are new pitches, refurbished changing rooms or new technologies to support players or fans.

The sports, media and marketing team at law firm Gordons advised on the creation of the Fundraising Club Lottery including key terms and documents. This was led by commercial solicitor Ella Fitzpatrick and head of privacy Lauren Wills-Dixon with support from partner and head of regulatory Simon Tingle and solicitor Harvey Blake.

Advisers - Lauren Wills-Dixon (left) and Ella Fitzpatrick from the sports, media and marketing team at law firm Gordons

Commenting on the launch of The Fundraising Club, Mark Fletcher, co-founder of Pitchero said: “More than ever, clubs need support to raise funds. The cost of running a club has increased, and sources of funds are decreasing. Many clubs have ambitious investment plans to create new pitches, refurbish changing rooms, and develop new facilities. We can not allow these plans to stall or be forgotten.

“This is why we launched The Fundraising Club Lottery, empowering clubs’ fundraising activity and to build momentum with exciting investment plans.

“Achieving this complex undertaking would not have been possible without the expertise of Gordons’ specialist solicitors. The team recognised quickly our vision and mission and provided practical, straight-talking advice to make The Fundraising Club Lottery a reality.

Ella Fitzpatrick, commercial solicitor at Gordons commented: “The Fundraising Club Lottery opens up a vital source of revenue for sports clubs and empowers them to enhance their fundraising activities and new opportunities for loyal fans to support their teams.

Winners are grinners! – The Fundraising Club Lottery is supporting UK sports clubs

“It was great to have advised on the creation of this exciting initiative, and we look forward to seeing how it will make a difference for grassroots sports.”

Founded in 2007, Leeds-based Pitchero provides online platforms for sports clubs, including websites, mobile apps, online member registration, payments and GPS trackers to monitor player performance.

The company currently supports 70,000 teams, reaching more than four million users each month.

Employing 170 people, Gordons has its head office in Leeds. The firm’s sports, media and marketing clients include hair and beauty brand Cloud Nine, jewellery retailer Abbott Lyon, and fashion brand Gym King.

For further information on Gordons, visit www.gordonsllp.com