New boss Haynes adds attacking midfielder to Berwick Rangers squad

There have been a number of changes at the club since Kevin Haynes took charge

Berwick Rangers have signed Kyle Somers from Dunbar Athletic.

New boss Kevin Haynes moved quickly to add the 21-year-old attacking midfielder from his former club to the squad.

“Kyle is a player blessed with technical ability and creativity,” Haynes told the club’s official website.

“He has a good range of passing, and scores goals from midfield. He is at an age where he can hopefully continue to develop, and I’m sure that Berwick fans will enjoy watching Kyle flourish in the black and gold.”

He is expected to be available for Saturday’s trip to Linlithgow Rose in the Lowland League.

Haynes has also extended young St. Johnstone midfielder Ben McCrystal’s loan spell at the club until the end of the season.

Departures from MKM Shielfield include defender Jamie McCormack and Sulaiman Ashraf, while Jack Brown has gone out on loan to Glenrothes in the East of Scotland Premier.

“We’ve had to trim down a very large and unbalanced squad which is top-heavy with attackers and not so much with defenders,” said the manager.

Haynes’ side played a friendly fixture against Arbroath last week as he put the players through their paces ahead of the clash at fourth-placed Rose, with McCrystal scoring in a 1-1 draw.

“What was important for us that night was that we worked on our defensive shape – we were aware that we’d have less of the ball than we’d expect on a Saturday in the Lowland League game, so we had to get our defensive shape right – it was a very beneficial night all around,” said Haynes.

“I’m looking forward to the Linlithgow match. We have been fortunate with the fixtures the last two weekends being no game. It has given me time to work with the players and get to know them,” he continued.

“The players are working hard and we will be prepared as best we can for the game. I’ve not had much interaction with supporters as of yet, although a few have contacted me to give me their best wishes in the role. We have a good fan base at the club and we want to do the best we can for them moving forward.”

Rangers were 1-0 winners over the Rose at MKM Shielfield on the opening day of the season.

Gordon Heard’s side drew 1-1 at Hearts B last weekend as they maintained their interest at the top of the table.