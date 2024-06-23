New Blyth kit features 125th anniversary crest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blyth Spartans have revealed their new kit for the 2024/25 season.

The famous green and white stripes obviously feature on the traditional home shirt while the away top is now orange in keeping with sponsor Texo’s colours.

“Errea will once again be the supplier for our new kits, thanks to the agreement put in place by the outgoing Supporters club. The affiliation with Errea means these kits are a unique design for Blyth Spartans,” a club statement read.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Ian, Anthony and their team for the work they put into this deal and all the support they have given the club over the years.”

The Blyth Spartans home shirt for the coming season

“The home shirt features a unique badge design celebrating the clubs 125th anniversary. The shirt also includes a classic collar design with the word Spartans hiding in the background throughout,” continued the press release.

“Our orange and black away shirt features a more modern collar design. The back of the shirt includes a nod to our anniversary with 1899-2024 near the bottom.”