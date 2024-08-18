New Alnwick rugby boss casts eye over squad
South African Van Vuuren has Premiership rugby experience at Wasps, Bath, Northampton, Leicester and Newcastle Falcons.
The ex-hooker also had a spell with French Top 14 side Stade Francais and played in South Africa for Cheetahs and Kings in his early career. He was at Emirates Lions two seasons ago.
A club statement read: “Michael has played a lot of premiership rugby and has a wealth of experience in that position, around set-piece work, and top flight coaching.”
“He brings a reputation for gelling players together to form a cohesive, confident unit through teamwork, dedication and hard graft.”
Alnwick have also announced that Ally Hogg will continue as assistant first team head coach.
