New Alnwick rugby boss casts eye over squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Alnwick rugby coach Michael Van Vuuren watched his side beaten 19-12 by Scottish National League Two outfit Stewart’s Melville of Edinburgh in a pre-season friendly.

South African Van Vuuren has Premiership rugby experience at Wasps, Bath, Northampton, Leicester and Newcastle Falcons.

The ex-hooker also had a spell with French Top 14 side Stade Francais and played in South Africa for Cheetahs and Kings in his early career. He was at Emirates Lions two seasons ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement read: “Michael has played a lot of premiership rugby and has a wealth of experience in that position, around set-piece work, and top flight coaching.”

Alnwick got their pre-season underway with a narrow defeat

“He brings a reputation for gelling players together to form a cohesive, confident unit through teamwork, dedication and hard graft.”

Alnwick have also announced that Ally Hogg will continue as assistant first team head coach.