New Alnwick rugby boss casts eye over squad

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:01 BST
New Alnwick rugby coach Michael Van Vuuren watched his side beaten 19-12 by Scottish National League Two outfit Stewart’s Melville of Edinburgh in a pre-season friendly.

South African Van Vuuren has Premiership rugby experience at Wasps, Bath, Northampton, Leicester and Newcastle Falcons.

The ex-hooker also had a spell with French Top 14 side Stade Francais and played in South Africa for Cheetahs and Kings in his early career. He was at Emirates Lions two seasons ago.

A club statement read: “Michael has played a lot of premiership rugby and has a wealth of experience in that position, around set-piece work, and top flight coaching.”

Alnwick got their pre-season underway with a narrow defeat

“He brings a reputation for gelling players together to form a cohesive, confident unit through teamwork, dedication and hard graft.”

Alnwick have also announced that Ally Hogg will continue as assistant first team head coach.

