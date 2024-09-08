'Naive' Spartans hit by late sucker punch ahead of big Cup tie

Blyth Spartans were hit by a last-gasp sucker punch at Prescott Cables and find themselves rooted second-bottom of the NPL Premier table.

The game was into the 90th minute when Francis Smith bent a free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner and sparked mad celebrations from the hosts.

“I said in the dressing rooms that I will take responsibility, I’m the head man and the one that’s asking them to play football,” interim manager David Stockdale told BSAFC TV.

“Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. You could see when we did get the ball down and played that we carved them open numerous times but we were naive. I’m trying to bring a defender on to put Greg (Halford) up front to give the option to go a bit longer and just basically see out the game – naivety, you give them a chance like that and sometimes it gets taken.”

39-year-old Halford joined Blyth ahead of the fixture and has appeared at the likes of Colchester United, Reading, Wolves, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Aberdeen throughout his career as Stockdale looks to add experience to a young side.

“I would have run away with a point and said look, we move on and go back home were we’re doing alright, but I’m asking them to play football, I’m giving them the freedom so they’ve got to pay me back a little bit sometimes and just shut up shop,” continued Stockdale, who has taken over the Croft Park reigns since Nolberto Solano left the club.

Blyth are at home to Workington on Tuesday night then take on Bury in the FA Cup at Croft Park on Saturday with the squad playing for their places.

“We got what we deserved for our naivety, so, if we don’t learn from it, football is ruthless and I will have to do something about it – whether that is be replaced, or if you’re not learning or I can’t see that, I won’t hesitate to be ruthless because I’m giving them the freedom to play football the way that we want to play. It’s the old cliché, but can you do it at Prescott Cables when it’s on top of you?”

“I know the pressure that’s on me but I’ll never, never not take responsibility for my team. We won’t change, we will change certain aspects, but when I see good play, we also need the nasty side and the shut-up shop side. If you want to do the nice stuff, you have to do the nasty stuff,” continued the manager.

“September was always going to be hard but I’m glad the lesson has come with 7/8 games gone rather than 7/8 games to go and we’re in the same position. If we don’t learn, I will change it.”