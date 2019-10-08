Three in a row for Jye

Jye Etheridge has been named Berwick Bandits’ ‘Rider of the Year’ for 2019.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 10:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:24 am
Jye Etheridge.

It was the third year in a row the Australian had landed the award, which is voted for by the club’s supporters.

Etheridge picked up his award at a presentation evening in the Black & Gold at Shielfield on Saturday night when Leon Flint was named as Riders’ ‘Rider of the Year.’

Other awards went to:

Kevin Doolan – most bonus points; Dany Gappmaier – most heat wins; Aaron Summers – most consistent rider.