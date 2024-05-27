Morpeth's Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League match postponed due to rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth’s Bank Holiday Monday visit to Stocksfield in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League was scratched due to a waterlogged pitch.

A disrupted start to the season has seen the Longhirst Hall side involved in six cancellations so far due to the wet weather.

They will try again this weekend when they are scheduled to visit Blaydon.

Neighbours Mitford moved up into third spot in Division 5 North as they beat Alnwick 2nds by 68 runs.