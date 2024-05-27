Morpeth's Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League match postponed due to rain
Morpeth’s Bank Holiday Monday visit to Stocksfield in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League was scratched due to a waterlogged pitch.
A disrupted start to the season has seen the Longhirst Hall side involved in six cancellations so far due to the wet weather.
They will try again this weekend when they are scheduled to visit Blaydon.
Neighbours Mitford moved up into third spot in Division 5 North as they beat Alnwick 2nds by 68 runs.
They were 194/4 after 40 overs with Joss Parker scoring 70 and Chris Kirtley 66, both including three 6s in their time at the crease, before bowling Alnwick all-out for 126 in the 36th over.