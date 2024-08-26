Morpeth's Ethan Deal hits fourth century in cricket win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Deal smashed seven sixes and twelve fours as he put 128 on the scoreboard for Morpeth at Annfield Plain.

It was the big-hitting Aussie’s fourth century and he has also knocked seven half centuries in an awesome season at Longhirst Hall.

He’ll be looking to slam the Alnmouth & Lesbury bowlers around the ground this weekend too when the sides meet in a big local derby.

Deal’s big total came as Morpeth made 300/7 then bowled the hosts all out for 153 to take 30 points.

Deal top scored in back-to-back Bank Holiday victories

Skipper Michael Craigs also hit 62 and Max Raimes was 36 not out as Morpeth impressed with their batting.

Callum Lawn then bowled figures of 6-33 with two maidens from 12 overs as he terrorised the hosts at the wicket.

Sam Eyres took 2-17 and James Craigs and Jack Concannon took a wicket apiece in the 157-run success.

Deal hit another 75 - featuring nine 4s and four 6s- as Morpeth beat Whickham by 51 runs on Bank Holiday Monday.

Morpeth ran up 190 all out then bowled the visitors all out for 139 with Paul Elliott 4-39.

Alnwick’s Finn Baker-Cresswell had his middle stump taken out third ball as they got off to a bad start at Consett and ended up going down to a seven-wicket defeat.

Alnwick were all out for 168 and Consett responded with 170/3 in 28 overs.

Max Harrison scored 37 before he was caught and bowled by John Meadows while skipper James Crooks was on 28 when Meadows again struck, trapping him lbw.

Jaden Clarke made 23, Jamie Guy 21 and Laurence Reeves 25 as Alnwick fought to make a game of it – but a 79 not out from Alexander Corver that included five 6s and nine 4s soon secured the win for Consett.

John Meadows also hit 55 before he was caught by Crooks off Harrison.

Jim Burston took the two other wickets, taking Craig Burke lbw for 0 after four balls and Jamie Guy for 12 when he was caught by Jamie Guy.

Alnwick were defeated by 32 runs at Ponteland in their Bank Holiday fixture.

Despite bowling Pont all out for 124 in 37 overs, Alnwick were then themselves all out for 92 in the 35th over.

Alnwick host Stocksfield on Saturday.