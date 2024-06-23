Morpeth’s ‘Bamm-Bamm’ Deals out punishment for Ashington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the great cricketers have nicknames, and it’s about time Morpeth’s overseas player Ethan Deal got his.

In the Flintstones cartoon when we were young, Barney Rubble’s kid who went around the place whacking things with a wooden club was called ‘Bamm-Bamm.’

After smashing 53 off just 14 balls last Saturday and chalking up 816 runs for Morpeth in just 11 games this season – he’s averaging 102 – the Australian summer signing has earned the moniker off the local press.

Well, off me anyway.

Ethan Deal scored 53 off just 14 balls

Callum Lawn and Jonny Craigs destroyed Ashington Rugby with their bowling as they took four wickets apiece in a 9-wicket romp before Deal smashed four 4s and six 6s to finish the game off.

The steam was still coming off his cuppa in the hut.

The visitors were all out for just 51 in the 23rd over as the wickets fell like skittles and a succession of batsmen trudged dejectedly back to the Longhirst pavilion with the appeals still ringing in their ears.

Jonathon Storey was caught by Liam Day off Lawn for a duck, and Adam Peacock was similarly removing his gloves as quickly as he’d pulled them on when Ethan Deal caught him behind off Lawn.

Callum Milburn tucked his bat back under his arm as the umpire raised a finger and he was gone lbw off Lawn for 4 while Lewis Tanney had his bails sent flying by Lawn for 16.

Cory Milburn nicked behind to be caught by Deal for 11 off Craigs while Ashington skipper Mark Lawrence was caught by Lawn off Craigs for 6.

Wicket keeper Sam Thornton was caught by Matthew Senior from Craigs’ bowling for a duck and Deal again gloved behind when Dean Greaves edged a Craigs delivery.

Theo Turner and Matthew Senior added a wicket each in the impressive display.

Lawn was 4-21 in 10 overs with 4 maidens and Craigs bowled just two overs for 4-0, both of them obviously being maidens.

Deal smashed his rapid half century to win it after Adam Lawn had been bowled by Cory Milburn for a duck.