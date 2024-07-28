Morpeth wrap up pre-season on Friday night
The Highwaymen featured a striker in their 2-0 defeat by Steve Watson’s National League North Darlington at Craik Park and the gaffer will be keen to give the youngster another run out to show what he can do.
With the NPL Premier season fast approaching, Lynch will hope to add the last few pieces of the jigsaw into his squad.
Morpeth were comfortable for long periods against a strong Darlington side as they restricted chances to a minimum and looked to hit them on the break.
They were undone late on following a heavy downpour when former Blyth Spartans striker Cedric Main span his marker on the half way line and powered clear to shot low past the advancing Dan Langley in the 75th minute.
Darlington grabbed a second in the 86th minute when the ball was scrambled home at the back post scrappily after Elliot Forbes nodded down a header.
“I thought we were very good in the first half and matched them in all areas, really, passed and moved the ball really well and created a lot of chances and got into some good areas,” assistant manager James Armstrong told the club’s Highwaymen TV.
“In the second half I felt we sat off a little bit more and allowed them to play. There was a couple of changes made at half time and around 50/60 minutes we made a few more, so I think that had a little impact on the second half, but I thought the boys did really well.”
Luke James had cut back a dangerous low ball across the box with Nic Bollado just unable to apply a decisive touch to turn it in under pressure shortly after the break.
“I think this was probably the perfect game for us, what we need now, obviously they’re a good opposition and thanks very much to them for coming up and it was exactly what we needed right now,” continued Armstrong.
“There still needs to be one or two things ironed out but in terms of that first 55 minutes, I thought it was very positive and we have some positive things to take from that and we move on to the next game now on Friday.”
