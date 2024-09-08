Morpeth win dedicated to supporter Josh McCormack

Morpeth boss Craig Lynch isn’t a believer in a higher power but felt his side’s win at Ashton United last weekend ‘was written in the stars.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Foalle grabbed a last-gasp winner that the club dedicated to supporter Josh McCormack who sadly passed away on the eve of the game following a long battle with illness.

“We lost a fan who followed us home and away and while I’m not religious in any way, I think he was looking down on us there,” Lynch told Highwaymen TV after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first minute they’ve got in behind, Rhys (Evans) has mis-kicked it and (Dan) Langley’s cleared off the line, they’ve hit the inside of the post and I’ve thought ‘it’s gone in,’ and it’s gone into Langley’s hands, then second half they’ve come out and hit the post,” he continued.

Josh McCormack and his dad were regular fixtures at Morpeth games home and away

“But take nothing away from us, we’ve created a lot of chances. We had to tweak our shape as we had three centre halves missing and five or six missing all in all, and I honestly think it’s one of our best away day performances.”

Town hit the woodwork themselves before the stoppage time breakaway that won it.

Nic Bollado was forced wide on the left but cut back inside and dinked over for Luke James to chase and he stretched and deftly flicked into the path of Foalle to tap into the empty net from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Ashton and get on very well with their manager – he’s probably feeling very hard done by in there but we did everything to the letter which worked on Thursday night. When it comes together like that, what a win,” said Lynch.

“At 0-0 I was thinking I’m happy here, I’ll take a point, but for Jack to score in the 96th minute was unbelievable. You’ve got ride your luck in this League but we’ve probably created more chances today in an away game than I think I’ve ever seen from us.”

Morpeth plan to do something for Josh’s family in his memory ahead of the game when they host Hebburn Town at Craik Park on Tuesday night (10th September) and the amber and blacks are away to Spennymoor Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The success in Greater Manchester moved Morpeth up to 13th spot in the NPL Premier table.