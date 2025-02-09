Morpeth Town secure another success on the road

Super Nic Bollado is on a roll.

The Morpeth Town striker netted his 11th goal of the season in an impressive 2-0 win at Whitby.

Bollado received the ball out wide on the right and drove into the box, jinking past two defenders and firing home low left-footed to seal the three points.

It was the Highwaymen's seventh win on the road this season and they are keen to reproduce that travelling form at Craik Park in back-to-back games.

The amber and blacks take on Prescot cables this Saturday and return against Bamber Bridge the weekend after – with Craig Lynch’s ninth-placed side looking to complete League doubles over both opponents.

“Nic is a fantastic footballer with loads of ability and it’s just up to him whether he produces or not -and he did. When he does produce you’ve got a chance because him and Sam Hodgson up front never gave them a minute’s peace,” said Lynch.

“We needed a clean sheet on the road, the League is tight and that gives us a little bit of breathing space with two home games coming up,” continued the gaffer, who was impressed with the performances throughout the side.

“At this level consistency is massive and it’s a fantastic group we’ve got this season.”

“Today we were good and hopefully we can back it up in the next two weeks at home because they’re massive games, and then we’ve got two even bigger games away at Mickleover and Leek, and that could determine how the season ends.”

Nathan Buddle got on the end of a flick-on from a Danny Barlow corner to head Morpeth in front after just seven minutes at the Towbar Express Stadium.

It was the experienced centre-back’s fourth goal of the campaign.

Both Buddle and Bollado had the ball in the back of the Whitby net again but were controversially denied by the officials, which boss Lynch felt was ‘laughable,’ while Josh King thought he’d scored when he powered another header from a corner goalwards but keeper Shane Bland pulled off a superb reflex save.

Bollado’s fine finish made sure in the 71st minute.

“We should have scored four with the two goals that I believe shouldn’t have been disallowed, and it could have been six,” said Lynch.

“We were in control, we were great and the desire was brilliant. The boys were unbelievable and it’s a massive three points.”