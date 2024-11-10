Morpeth Town impress Robbie Savage in defeat at League leaders

Macclesfield head coach Robbie Savage gave ‘massive respect’ to Morpeth Town after what he described as his side’s ‘best victory of the season.’

The unbeaten League leaders stretched their run to 14 wins and 2 draws with a goal in each half from Danny Elliott and D’Mani Mellor last Saturday.

But the former Wales international and Leicester City star was impressed with the amber and blacks and paid them a number of compliments in his post-match interview.

“They’re humble people, a good coaching team. I watched their last four games and knew they’d cause us problems,” said Savage.

Town had won four in a row before the tough trip to Macclesfield

“To be fair, they didn’t cause us that many today and I thought our back three were brilliant. But they’re a very good side and I tell you what, they’ve got a real opportunity this season,” he continued.

“They didn’t create many chances and I think their manager will be disappointed with that but fair play to the travelling fans, they went over and shook every one of their hands, a great effort.”

Savage revealed that the Morpeth players coming off the pitch had said that the pace in his side was frightening as they maintained their 13-point lead at the top.

Elliott swept in the opener from seven yards after a shot deflected into his path in the 13th minute and Mellor rammed into the roof of the net from close range after a bending James Edmondson free kick had hit the inside of the post in the 53rd.

Town boss Craig Lynch felt his team hadn’t really stuck to their game plan after creating a couple of decent early opportunities.

“I’ve got a little sense of frustration because we knew what to expect, and in the first five minutes the ref has given an offside where it would have been a penalty, then we’ve got in a two v. one situation straight after that, but we’ve stopped doing that,” he said.

“We then start trying to play tippy-tappy football and that’s not us, you can’t come here where the intensity levels are frightening and do that. I don’t think many teams will beat them this season, if any, because they’re just a different breed.”

“If you’re 18 or 35 that’s the intensity levels and you’ve got to aim for that, and that’s what we’ve got to do from now until the end of the season.”

Ninth-placed Town take on tenth-placed Lancaster City at Craik Park this weekend just two points off the play-off places.