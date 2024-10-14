Morpeth Town held to point by Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Morpeth striker Jerome Greaves felt hard done by after his late penalty appeal was waved away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big hit-man came off the bench and looked like he was going to win a spot-kick when a clumsy challenge sent him tumbling in the box - but the referee shook his head.

It came just a minute after skipper Jeff Henderson had glanced a header inches wide for the Highwaymen as they were held to a draw by managerless Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last few weeks have been exactly the same, we’re going ahead and just not seeing it across the line, which is a shame,” Morpeth scorer Nathan Buddle told Highwaymen TV.

Morpeth look to capitalise from a dead ball situation at Craik Park.

A downpour before kick-off left the surface slick and Fenton John almost gave the amber and blacks a dream start, cutting in from the right to fire in an effort that was turned over by keeper Shane Bland.

Dan Langley saved with his feet as Stephen Walker threatened with the North Yorks side counter-attacking quickly.

Nic Bollado shaped to volley a curling cross into the back of the net, but the linesman flagged offside. Bollado went close again shortly after the break when he poked a shot against the foot of the post and the rebound span across the face of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Henderson headed off the line against the woodwork and Morpeth scrambled clear with the visitors claiming the ball had gone in.

Buddle powered a header into the roof of the net from a Danny Barlow corner just after the hour to put Town in front and chalk up his third of the season.

But they were pegged back ten minutes later as the unmarked Walker nodded in a Joseph Gibson cross from close range.

“I think it was an even game mostly, but when we got 1-0 up we’ve got to start seeing those ones out. Whether it’s by slowing the game down or playing in their half, we have to get the formula right,” said the experienced Buddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been in the lead for so many games and we’ve only got 6 points from 18 so you’re going to get nowhere fast with that.”

Morpeth almost snatched it at the death as Luke James headed a Jack Foalle cross intelligently back across the box into the path of in-rushing Barlow, who lashed his volley over.

Morpeth, who have added York City loanees Leon Gibson-Booth and Bill Marshall to the squad, make the journey to Prescot Cables this Saturday.