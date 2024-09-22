Morpeth Town grab last-gasp equaliser to stretch unbeaten NPL run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Barlow was mobbed after hitting a dramatic stoppage time leveller.

The Morpeth midfielder showed great composure and technique to fire into the bottom corner after a Will Dowling free kick was headed up into the air in the final seconds.

A point was no less than the Highwaymen deserved after creating all the chances against high-flying Hyde United - and sitting in the dressing room after they'll have felt they could, and maybe should, have taken all three.

Dowling, who also forced Hyde keeper Callum Hiddlestone into a diving two-handed save when he whipped a dead-ball over the wall in the first half, said: “I think it showed the belief we have at the end to not give up.”

Morpeth's opening goalscorer Jack Foalle runs at the Hyde defence. Pic by Steven Ballantyne.

“The lads were brilliant and it’s another unbeaten game and I think we had a lot of chances to win the game as well. The chances we created were brilliant and we defended really well. I think they had a bit of fortune and we didn’t, but the lads battled and we got a point.”

Nathan Buddle powered a header goalwards from a corner which was controlled by Luke James, who span and fired a shot that came back off the post with a clang, and a deflected Nic Bollado effort went into the side netting at the foot of the woodwork.

“They were set up in the first half and we couldn’t really find a way through them. We weren’t getting the joy that we wanted but, overall, we were keeping the ball really well and worked really hard to win it back,” said Dowling.

With the visitors reduced to playing long angled balls looking to get in over the back the Highwaymen, skippered by Josh Robson, looked comfortable and with Fenton John, Barlow and James playing balls into feet and passing and moving, Town played some attractive stuff.

“Sometimes we force it a bit much but other than that we played really well and just couldn’t get that final ball, but the second half was a different story – we created chances, the quality was brilliant and that’s what we’re looking for. When it clicks it shows how good a team we are and what we can do against a team like Hyde United,” continued Dowling.

Jack Foalle kicked an advertising board in frustration after he just couldn’t get on the end of a Rhys Evans driven cross then Evans played a lovely ball back into Dowling who cut inside and saw his low shot tipped agonisingly wide.

But Morpeth were celebrating soon after as Foalle launched himself into a brilliant diving header from Barlow’s cross and it crashed into the net.

They were hit by a sucker punch as a mix-up at the back saw Jack Redshaw capitalise and nod in a back post header to level and although Bollado had one chalked off for offside when he put away a Foalle cross-shot, Morpeth were stunned further as a long ball put in Redshaw and he squared for Connor Heath to tap in a second for the Mancunians.

An angled James volley was parried away by Hiddlestone, who also got his gloves on a swerving Foalle outside-of-the-boot volley as Town poured forward.

Buddle was thrown up top, keeper Dan Langley came up for corners and the game got a real Cup tie feel as Morpeth kept attacking – and finally got their just rewards seven minutes into added time.

“They’re the levels we’ve got to be at, and when it comes off it could be a 5-1 or a 5-2,” said Dowling.