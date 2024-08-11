Morpeth Town frustrated by stunning stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unlucky Nathan Buddle stretched his shirt up over his face and grimaced after being denied by a superb save.

The Morpeth skipper ghosted in at the back post to get on the end of a deep free kick – but his guided volley hit the hip of sprawling FC United stopper Oliver Byre and bounced agonisingly across the across the goal to safety.

While it wasn’t quite a Gordon Banks moment, it was enough to consign the Highwaymen to a frustrating opening day defeat.

“I thought we had a couple of decent chances and they had a couple of decent chances, but the way it was going I thought it had a 0-0 written all over it,” said Morpeth boss Craig Lynch after.

Morpeth almost went ahead when Luke James teed up Sam Hodgson and his snapshot flashed just wide.

But the visitors then saw headers from Adam Le Fondre and Dontai Gabidon come back off the crossbar in quick succession as they gradually got on top.

Morpeth upped the intensity after the break and Hodgson just couldn’t get a touch on Rhys Evans’ low driven cross, then Jack Foalle shot over the angle.

When Buddle was pulled back the visitors capitalised as they pounced on a subsequent defensive error with Town perhaps anticipating a whistle that didn’t come; Le Fondre went around Dan Langley and tucked away what proved the winner against the run of play just before the hour.

“I was bitterly disappointed, just in the manner we conceded - if you do that 100 times in a game it probably doesn’t happen, but he’s passed it back once,” said Lynch.

“But we played like we wanted to, playing out from the back and moving it, and just a little bit more quality in the final third and we could have had a goal but it’s just of them things.”

Town made a mid-week trip to Gainsborough Trinity and they’re on the road again on Saturday to Basford United in what is a tough start to the NPL Premier campaign.

“We’ve got a couple of hard away trips. The results today showed there were some very tight games and that’s the way it’s probably going to be for the first month,” said the manager.