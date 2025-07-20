Morpeth Town fixtures released

Morpeth Town will kick-off their 2025/26 Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign at Craik Park.

Ilkeston Town make the long journey north to face Craig Lynch’s Highwaymen on Saturday 9th August.

The Robins were 2-1 winners at Morpeth on a rain-lashed Northumbrian night last season when Luke James’s superb opener was cancelled out by Harvey Kirby-Moore – then Jamie Walker won it with ten minutes to go.

Lynch will be hoping for a better return this time out as his side look to hit the ground running in the opening month – and he’ll be particularly keen to make the home fixtures count as Morpeth’s superb away form somewhat overshadowed their results at Craik Park last term.

Town travel to Leek Town the following weekend, then have back-to-back home fixtures against Lancaster City (Tuesday 19th August) and Hednesford Town (Saturday 23rd).

August is completed with a visit to Stockton Town on Tuesday 25th.

Morpeth go to Whitby Town on Boxing Day and are at home to Stockton Town on New Year’s Day.

The season concludes on Saturday 25th April when Warrington Town come to Morpeth.

The amber and blacks will continue their pre-season preparations at NPL East side Newton Aycliffe’s Moor Lane on Saturday.

Youngster Matty Griggs struck twice and Rhys Evans got the other against his former club in Morpeth's 3-0 friendly success against Blyth Spartans last midweek.

Giggs smartly headed in from a cross and tapped into an empty net following a defensive mix up as Morpeth cruised into a comfortable half time lead which they then held onto.

Evans drilled a low shot across the diving keeper into the bottom corner for his third in three games while Josh Robson also hit the crossbar with a header from a corner during the success.

Town’s friendly fixtures against a Hartlepool XI and Heaton Stannington were pulled due to a couple of players taking knocks and unavailability.

A Middlesbrough u21 side were scheduled to come to Craik Park on Tuesday night and the final preparation game against Dunston UTS is at Craik Park on the Friday evening of the 1st August with Lynch’s close-knit squad looking to build on their eighth-placed finish achieved last term.