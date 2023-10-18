Morpeth Tennis Club makes improvements to facilities and wins three league titles
Playing in the Dunlop Northumberland & Durham leagues, the men’s doubles over-60 team won Division A, the ladies’ doubles team took the Division D title, and the veteran ladies’ doubles team came out top in Division D.
The club runs 11 different teams in the leagues, offering competitive tennis across all abilities. It also runs social tennis mix-in sessions four times a week.
The club, based at Longhirst Hall, has six floodlit courts and, as well as improving the playing surfaces, has completed a new shelter and seating area recently. It shares a clubhouse with Morpeth hockey and cricket clubs that has a bar, changing rooms, showers and a meeting room.
Coaching for all levels is available, with junior coaching on Saturday mornings throughout the winter, and new members are always welcome.
Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MorpethTennisClub for more details.