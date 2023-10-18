News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Morpeth Tennis Club makes improvements to facilities and wins three league titles

Morpeth Tennis Club has enjoyed a successful summer season after renewing the surface on three of its courts, with three of the club’s teams winning their leagues.
By Janet Bew
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
The Morpeth over-60 team - the four players from the right - with players from Shotley & Benfieldside Tennis Club. Picture: Morpeth Tennis ClubThe Morpeth over-60 team - the four players from the right - with players from Shotley & Benfieldside Tennis Club. Picture: Morpeth Tennis Club
The Morpeth over-60 team - the four players from the right - with players from Shotley & Benfieldside Tennis Club. Picture: Morpeth Tennis Club

Playing in the Dunlop Northumberland & Durham leagues, the men’s doubles over-60 team won Division A, the ladies’ doubles team took the Division D title, and the veteran ladies’ doubles team came out top in Division D.

The club runs 11 different teams in the leagues, offering competitive tennis across all abilities. It also runs social tennis mix-in sessions four times a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club, based at Longhirst Hall, has six floodlit courts and, as well as improving the playing surfaces, has completed a new shelter and seating area recently. It shares a clubhouse with Morpeth hockey and cricket clubs that has a bar, changing rooms, showers and a meeting room.

Most Popular

Coaching for all levels is available, with junior coaching on Saturday mornings throughout the winter, and new members are always welcome.

Visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/MorpethTennisClub for more details.

Related topics:Durham