Morpeth suffer narrowest defeat in national cricket competition

Morpeth CC were beaten by just ONE run in the ECB National Plate Northern Area T20 Final by Farnsfield at the Al-Murad Stadium in Barnsley.

Callum Lawn and Jonny Craigs took two wickets each as they restricted the Midlands side to 133/7 after winning the toss and electing to field.

Adam Lawn hit a superb half century, knocking two sixes in the process, as he put up 58 on the scoreboard in response.

But Morpeth came up agonisingly short in a dramatic final over that saw Lawn and George Gray dismissed, the side score six runs, and the final ball go for a single bye as they ended on 132/8.

The Morpeth CC side who reached the Final.

Liam Day knocked 26 as second top scorer.

Morpeth had beaten Cumbrians Workington by four wickets in the semi-finals earlier in the day.

Lawn and Craigs again led the bowling figures with two wickets apiece as Workington put on 148/5 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Lawn hit five 4s and a 6 as he put 35 up on the board for Morpeth while Craigs also proved handy with the bat, knocking five 4s and a 6 himself in his total of 35.

Sam Eyres smashed a big six himself with the second ball of the final over to spark the celebrations as Morpeth ran up 152/6 to win it.

“There are some sore bodies today,” said a Morpeth official.

“The bowlers ran in all day under massive pressure - it’s been one of those seasons in close finishes.”