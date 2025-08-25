Morpeth suffer narrowest defeat in national cricket competition
Callum Lawn and Jonny Craigs took two wickets each as they restricted the Midlands side to 133/7 after winning the toss and electing to field.
Adam Lawn hit a superb half century, knocking two sixes in the process, as he put up 58 on the scoreboard in response.
But Morpeth came up agonisingly short in a dramatic final over that saw Lawn and George Gray dismissed, the side score six runs, and the final ball go for a single bye as they ended on 132/8.
Liam Day knocked 26 as second top scorer.
Morpeth had beaten Cumbrians Workington by four wickets in the semi-finals earlier in the day.
Lawn and Craigs again led the bowling figures with two wickets apiece as Workington put on 148/5 after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Lawn hit five 4s and a 6 as he put 35 up on the board for Morpeth while Craigs also proved handy with the bat, knocking five 4s and a 6 himself in his total of 35.
Sam Eyres smashed a big six himself with the second ball of the final over to spark the celebrations as Morpeth ran up 152/6 to win it.
“There are some sore bodies today,” said a Morpeth official.
“The bowlers ran in all day under massive pressure - it’s been one of those seasons in close finishes.”