Morpeth seconds defeated, but Mitford seconds claim first win

Morpeth’s second eleven went down to a six-wicket defeat by Whitley Bay in Division Four of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

They were 120 all out in the 40th over while Whitley Bay responded by hitting 121 for 4 in 43.1 overs.

A 23 from Jack Concannon and 22 from skipper Archie Glass led Morpeth’s batting while Andy Denyer’s 2-17 topped the bowling figures.

The seconds, who are bottom of the table, travel to Rock this weekend.

Arkle and Cromar topped the Mitford bowling

Stuart Arkle and Joey Cromar took three wickets each in Mitford second’s 29-run success against Kirkley.

Arkle was 3-15 and Cromar 3-23 as Mitford gained the 30 points for their first win of the season in Division 6 North.

Kirkley won the toss and put Mitford in to bat where they made 170 for 9 in the full 40 overs.

Patrick Ford Hutchinson top scored with a 42 that included three boundaries and two sixes.

Christopher Townson also hit two sixes in his total of 30 before walking lbw to Dean Maddison.

Opener Crowe hit 24.

Mitford go to Alnmouth, Lesbury and Howick this Saturday.