Morpeth match abandoned as rain hits county

Morpeth go into this weekend’s derby game with Alnwick hoping that the rain will stop falling on their parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Longhirst Hall side have been hindered by six cancelations so far this season and on Saturday they had to watch on from the pavilion as the water ran down the windows after their batsmen squelched off the pitch at Swalwell.

Morpeth had battled to 101/7 declared in the 21.4 overs that they did manage to get played before the rain started lashing down.

After sitting in the hut waiting for things to clear up the umpire pulled the plug and abandoned the game, which saw Morpeth gain just 9 points and their hosts 11.

Morpeth host Alnwick this weekend

“It was a frustrating day,” said Morpeth official Gary Day.

“We felt we needed to bounce back after Consett but the conditions made batting difficult. Losing the toss on those kind of days really plays into the fielding teams hands as you have no idea how many overs you’ll get to bat, stopping and starting.”

The wet had proved challenging for Morpeth at the crease and when Adam Lawn was caught behind by wicket keeper Neil Corby from Ross Sinclair’s bowling second ball to walk for a duck, they knew they were facing an uphill challenge.

Corby then stumped Aussie Ethan Deal after he swung at a Sinclair delivery to send him pulling off the gloves and helmet and striding back up the steps on 28 after hitting three 4s.

Liam Day’s batting steadied the side a bit as he kept wracking up the runs, but partner Alex Senior was another who caught off Sinclair’s bowling when he went for 8, then Paul Johnston was stumped by quick-thinking Corby from Colin Mann on 10.

The wickets were falling at a rapid rate and Day himself was then dismissed when Mann clean bowled him for 37 to leave Morpeth 97/5.

Jack Travers was caught by Chris Younger for 10 when he hit out at Nicky Phillips, then Sinclair caught Jack Concannon as he went for a duck three balls later from Phillips and the side called it with skipper Michael Craigs in the middle 4 not out and Harvey Gillie padded up and ready to step on the pitch.

“We need to put in a performance against Alnwick to get back on track in the League but it’ll be a tough game,” said Day.

Morpeth are in the semi-finals of the Tyneside Charity Bowl following a seven-wicket success over Alnmouth & Lesbury.