Morpeth maintain pressure at top of Hockey League

Morpeth remain in second spot going into the festive break

Morpeth got off to a flying start when they struck the opening goal after just sixty seconds in their 3-2 win over Newcastle in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green and gold kept up the pressure on leaders Sheffield with the victory – though Durham University are still breathing down their necks in third following a storming 5-1 win at the top side which has blown the title race wide open.

It was the Yorkshire outfits first defeat this season.

Morpeth will, however, lose some momentum as the League now breaks until the 11th January, when they will take on Ben Rhydding at Longhirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s first team home game against Jesmond Parish Church was postponed.

They host Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham in their first game back in January in the YNE North East Men’s Division One.