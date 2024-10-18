Morpeth Ladies top the table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Orla Callaghan’s second half double maintained pole position for Morpeth Town Ladies in the Northumberland Women’s premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were trailing at the break at basement side Cramlington United but the strikes from Callaghan and Ellie Gilmore made it four wins from four for the amber and blacks.

The talented Callaghan has now netting 16 times so far this season for the side who were promoted in the summer.

Morpeth are in County Cup action this weekend when they face Heaton Hawks at Craik Park.