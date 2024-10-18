Morpeth Ladies top the table
Orla Callaghan’s second half double maintained pole position for Morpeth Town Ladies in the Northumberland Women’s premiership.
Town were trailing at the break at basement side Cramlington United but the strikes from Callaghan and Ellie Gilmore made it four wins from four for the amber and blacks.
The talented Callaghan has now netting 16 times so far this season for the side who were promoted in the summer.
Morpeth are in County Cup action this weekend when they face Heaton Hawks at Craik Park.
