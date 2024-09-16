Morpeth Ladies take the points in hockey opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grace Pettifer, Sarah Ross, Lucy Lincoln and Ami Lowes were all on target as Morpeth Ladies got their season off to a flying start in the YNE North East Premier Division.

They were 4-2 winners over Durham University 3 at Longhirst while the men’s first team were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland.

The Ladies first team are at Newcastle this Saturday while the men travel to play at Jesmond Parish Church in the YNE North East Division One.