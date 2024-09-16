Morpeth Ladies take the points in hockey opener

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 18:03 GMT
Grace Pettifer, Sarah Ross, Lucy Lincoln and Ami Lowes were all on target as Morpeth Ladies got their season off to a flying start in the YNE North East Premier Division.

They were 4-2 winners over Durham University 3 at Longhirst while the men’s first team were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland.

The Ladies first team are at Newcastle this Saturday while the men travel to play at Jesmond Parish Church in the YNE North East Division One.

