Morpeth Ladies on a roll
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Top of the League Morpeth Ladies hockey firsts continued their fine form in with a 4-2 success against Leeds seconds.
Three wins in three games have put the ladies in pole position in the Yorkshire & North East Women's Premier Division.
Ami Lowes, Lucy Lincoln, Emma Scott and Nicola McLean were the scorers in the success.
They travel to third-placed Stokesley firsts on Saturday looking to maintain their run.
The men’s first team went down 2-0 at home to Carlisle in YNE Division One and they will look to put things right when they take on Durham City seconds at home on Saturday.
Morpeth are in eighth spot after two draws and a defeat in their three opening games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.