Morpeth Ladies go top of Northumberland Premier League
Berwick Rangers ladies take on West Allotment Celtic in the Northumberland Premier League this Sunday.
Boss Willie Henderson’s side were knocked off the top of the table by Morpeth Town last weekend as they had a fixture-free Sunday.
The Amber and Blacks took full advantage as they beat Newcastle East End 6-0 at Craik Park to go three points clear – though Berwick have a game in hand.
Both clubs, who were promoted last season as champions and runners-up, are enjoying a superb start at the higher level with 100 percent records.
Top scorer Orla Callghan netted four for Morpeth with Faye Jardine and Lucy Pargeter getting the others.
In a fixture quirk, Morpeth travel to East End for their reverse game this weekend.