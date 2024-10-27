Morpeth ladies face Sheffield in hockey showdown

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 04:12 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:34 BST
Morpeth Ladies travel to Yorkshire this weekend in an exciting top-of-the-table clash.

The unbeaten YNE Premier side lead the way with six straight wins in a superb start to the season.

But they face their toughest test to date as they go to second-placed Sheffield hockey at the Abbeydale Sports Club.

In the four previous meetings between the sides, Sheffield have come out on top on three occasions.

The Steelwomen have drawn one of their opening six games to sit two points behind Morpeth.

The men’s first team remain in tenth spot in YNE North East Division One with three draws giving them three points from their first six games.

They make the short journey to second-placed Whitley Bay & Tynemouth on Saturday.

