Morpeth joy at late Barlow leveller

Danny Barlow did it again.

The Morpeth midfielder sparked the celebrations in the gathering darkness at Manchester as his deflected stoppage time effort stretched the back of the net.

Hyde United must be sick of the sight of the former Blyth Spartans man as he had similarly broken their hearts with an added time equaliser at Craik Park in the reverse fixture back in September.

Boss Craig Lynch was delighted that lightening had struck twice and declared - we never gave in.

Morpeth have a number of games at Craik Park in February

“Danny never stops – you can’t fault him, he’s come back from his injury and played 75 minutes against Hebburn then two 90s,” he told Highwaymen TV.

“We got ourselves into some good positions and just didn’t take our chances. I’ve said that a few times but, again, it’s a good point on the road.”

“That’s four aways on the bounce now and four points out of twelve we’d probably take - but we’ve got to make sure we start picking up points at home now because it’s a big month coming up.”

Town were at home to second-placed Guiseley in a re-arranged fixture on Tuesday evening and they’re back at Craik Park on Saturday when they take on fourth-placed Worksop Town.

They also have games against both Prescot Cables and Bamber Bridge in Northumberland on February 15th and 22nd respectively with a real chance to push towards the play-off places.

“I thought we created some good opportunities in the first half but we were just snatching at things, we weren’t taking our time and then we started taking that extra touch and putting ourselves under pressure and they’ve scored from a set-piece,” continued the gaffer.

Joel Amado shot the Tigers in front in the 25th minute from a corner that wasn’t cleared.

“They should have had a penalty as well in the first half, there’s no denying it, but sometimes you ride your luck and we did today and we’ve ended up getting a point which I thought we thoroughly deserved,” admitted Lynch.

Skipper Jeff Henderson missed the game through illness but should be back in the squad for Saturday while Nathan Buddle made his return for the amber and blacks, who remain in tenth spot level on points but trailing on goal difference to FC United and Hyde.

“It’s a good point but we’ve got to push on now -we’ve got two hard games this week but we’re at home and we’ve got to take the game to them.”