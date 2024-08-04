Morpeth in two cup defeats by Newcastle City

Morpeth must be sick of the sight of Newcastle City after they inflicted more heartbreak on the Longhirst Hall side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City beat them in the Thomas Wilson League Cup Final by 38 runs at Derwenthaugh Park – the result coming a couple of nights after they’d also beaten Morpeth by 91 runs in the semi-finals of the Tyneside Charity Bowl.

Omar Ahmed hit 40 for the Tynesiders as they made a total of 141/8 in 20 overs with James Weatherburn bowling 4-26, James Craigs 3-26 and Michael Craigs 1-38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run chase was in trouble when Morpeth’s first three wickets fell for just 18 runs.

Morpeth were beaten in the League Cup Final

Liam Day, Jack Travers and Ethan Deal all found themselves walking back to the pavilion in disappointment as the Newcastle bowlers set about them.

A partnership between James Sander and Michael Craigs gave Morpeth some hope as they took the total up to 77 before Sander was caught by Rishahb Choubey off Omar Ahmed on 26.

Michael Craigs’ 31 was the top score for Morpeth and included two boundaries as they ran out over overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 23 was also the best score, along with Jack Concannon’s 23, in the heavy semi-final defeat where they were all out for 81 in 19 overs after City had slammed 172/6.

Morpeth travel to Washington in Division One action this weekend.