Morpeth hockey stars shine in national competition
The youngsters were beaten 4-0 at Surbiton in the last four of the national competition last week, but proud coach Lyn said: “They were awesome! It is an absolute pleasure to work with such a fantastic group of girls and such supportive parents. Onwards and upwards.”
The long trip down to south west London was the side’s first defeat of the season.
Unlucky Morpeth ladies firsts finished in third spot in the Yorkshire & North East Women's Premier Division.
They faced another hectic weekend of back-to-back fixture to close the season, and a 2-2 draw at Ben Rhydding dashed their chances as both Durham University and champions Sheffield won big.
Sheffield slammed in seven without reply against Halifax while Durham were 7-1 winners against Newcastle Uni.
That left the green and golds four points adrift of the Students and five behind the Yorkshire side ahead of their final game against Stokesley at Longhirst on Sunday.
Although a Morpeth side featuring a number of debutants went ahead at Ben Rhydding, the hosts turned things around with two goals before Bethan Watkins levelled just after the hour.
They couldn’t find the winner that would have kept them in contention, though Sheffield had a superior goal difference and they would have had to beat Stokesley by 10 goals or more.
They did win the fixture, 2-1.