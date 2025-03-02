Morpeth hockey slip to successive defeats
Morpeth will look to bounce back from a bruising 2-0 home defeat by title rivals Sheffield in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premier Division.
The green and gold made a nervy start and went behind in just the second minute before a second goal in the 63rd minute made the points secure for the Yorkshire outfit – and top them back to the top of the table.
Morpeth are now in third spot behind Durham Uni, but they have two games in hand on those above them.
Morpeth host Newcastle University on Saturday and then take on Ben Rhydding at Longhirst this Sunday with a 1pm start.