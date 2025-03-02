Morpeth hockey slip to successive defeats

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 07:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Morpeth will look to bounce back from a bruising 2-0 home defeat by title rivals Sheffield in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premier Division.

The green and gold made a nervy start and went behind in just the second minute before a second goal in the 63rd minute made the points secure for the Yorkshire outfit – and top them back to the top of the table.

Morpeth are now in third spot behind Durham Uni, but they have two games in hand on those above them.

Morpeth host Newcastle University on Saturday and then take on Ben Rhydding at Longhirst this Sunday with a 1pm start.

Related topics:MorpethSheffieldYorkshire
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice