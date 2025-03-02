Morpeth hockey slip to successive defeats

Morpeth will look to bounce back from a bruising 2-0 home defeat by title rivals Sheffield in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The green and gold made a nervy start and went behind in just the second minute before a second goal in the 63rd minute made the points secure for the Yorkshire outfit – and top them back to the top of the table.

Morpeth are now in third spot behind Durham Uni, but they have two games in hand on those above them.

Morpeth host Newcastle University on Saturday and then take on Ben Rhydding at Longhirst this Sunday with a 1pm start.