Morpeth Hockey players star in World Cup

Five Morpeth hockey veterans competed for their respective countries in the Hockey Masters World Cup in New Zealand.

Lyn Watkins represented Wales O60s, Janice Rose represented Scotland O55s, Marian Simpson is out there with England LX O60s and Nicky Darling is with Scotland O60s. Paul Finch was also competing in the Scotland men’s side.

“It’s an incredible achievement and we are super proud of all the players,” said a club spokesperson.

129 teams from 23 countries, featuring over 2600 competitors across various age groups, played at the National Hockey Centre in North Harbour over the past fortnight.