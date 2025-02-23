Morpeth hockey beaten in Yorkshire

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST

Morpeth crashed to a 5-3 defeat at City of York in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premiership.

The result saw the green and gold drop into third position, a point behind leaders Sheffield and trailing second-placed Durham University on goal difference.

They now face Sheffield in a mouth-watering clash at Longhirst this Saturday as it remains all to play for in the hugely competitive League.

The loss at fifth-placed City of York was only Morpeth’s third reverse of the campaign and they have two games in hand on both of the teams above them.

