Morpeth hockey beaten in Yorkshire
Morpeth crashed to a 5-3 defeat at City of York in the YNE Women’s Hockey Premiership.
The result saw the green and gold drop into third position, a point behind leaders Sheffield and trailing second-placed Durham University on goal difference.
They now face Sheffield in a mouth-watering clash at Longhirst this Saturday as it remains all to play for in the hugely competitive League.
The loss at fifth-placed City of York was only Morpeth’s third reverse of the campaign and they have two games in hand on both of the teams above them.