Morpeth Hockey back in training
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you watched the hockey during the Olympic coverage and fancy picking up a stick yourself, the Morpeth club are back in training for the 2024/25 season.
Morpeth boasts three men’s sides with the firsts playing in the YNE North East Division One from their Longhirst Hall HQ.
There are also three ladies’ sides with the firsts playing in the Premier Division.
There are also junior sides.
The ladies train on a Tuesday from 7.30pm – 9pm and the men on a Thursday from 7.30-9pm.
Everyone is welcome along to give the sport a try.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.