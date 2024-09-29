Morpeth head to Workington for FA Trophy tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth striker Jack Foalle will look to continue his run of goalscoring form when Town travel across to west Cumbria to take on Workington in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The former Football League side’s ramshackle Borough Park has plenty of character with its angular terracing, low roofs and tangles of red steel - and Foalle, who has netted seven times so far this term, hopes the Highwaymen can silence the home fans standing on them after scoring in his last three appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scoring goals always breeds confidence in forward players – it just gets the buzz for the next game to come around quickly,” said the in-form hit-man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve really enjoyed my football this season.”

The Highwaymen in action at York City in the FA Trophy

“Last season, towards the end, it was a frustrating finish to the year and I was considering many options, but the club convinced me this year was going to be different and it really has been with the whole club moving forward positively.”

The two sides drew 2-2 at Borough Park in the NPL last term with Nic Bollado bundling in after two minutes and Sam Hodgson netting the second just before the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Workington is always a tough place to go with good crowd backing the home team and a large pitch so it’s going to take a hell of a lot of hard work and togetherness to get us through the game,” admitted the pacy number nine.

Town’s best run in the competition to date saw them reach the fifth round in 2021/22 when they went out 3-2 in a cracker at York City’s LNER Community Stadium in front of 2,725, which included almost 500 from Morpeth.

The Highwaymen were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Andrew Johnston, cutting in from the left to shoot home low across the keeper, and Ryan Donaldson, who headed in a Foalle cross at the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But City hit back with Mitch Hancox netting in the 70th and 78th minutes before Matty Brown towered to head in an 89th minute winner that broke the Highwaymen’s hearts.

“It’s always a great experience playing in Cup games and for the club we want to play the biggest and best teams to show what we are about,” said Foalle.

“York was tough as they also knocked us out of the FA Cup in a replay at home, so sometimes it’s just not meant to be.”