Morpeth get cricket season underway with a win

Michael Craigs bowled Stocksfield over with a devastating display in Morpeth’s season opener.

He took five wickets in a seven-wicket success in the Tyne Valley.

The hosts were 74 all out after just 25.2 overs.

Craigs dismissed opener Steven Henerson for a duck and also sent Thomas Urwin and Dan Wylie back to the pavilion without scoring.

Morpeth were big winners in Division One

He trapped skipper Luke Doneathy lbw for 32 and tumbled Chris Patterson’s bails for just eight.

Craigs’ impressive figures were 5-23 with two maidens from his nine overs.

George Gray took two tail-end wickets for just one run from eight balls and Theo Turner was 2-7 with two maidens from his four overs – which also included two maidens.

Callum Lawn took the other wicket.

Skipper Matthew Senior top scored with the bat, responding with a 36 not out as Morpeth chased down the total in 23.2 overs.

Liam Day had been caught on four and fellow opener Adam Lawn walked when he was caught on seven.

Sam Eyres made a steady 19 not out and although Alex Senior went for a duck, Morpeth made 75/3.

The 30 points put Morpeth immediately up into second spot in Northumberland & Tyneside Division One.

They are at home to Consett on Saturday.