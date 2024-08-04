Morpeth FC in opening day defeat
Morpeth FC were beaten 3-2 at Wallsend Boys Club as they kicked off their campaign in Division Two of the Northern Alliance.
James Crosbie pulled one back after Morpeth had found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break.
Wallsend restored their two-goal advantage before Liam Clavering got on the scoresheet to reduce the arrears again.
Wes Scott got man of the match for Morpeth, who hosted North Sunderland in midweek before they travel to face Hexham at the Wentworth on Saturday.
