Morpeth FA Cup dates

Morpeth Town with now face only twenty opponents next season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division after Widnes withdrew from the competition.

The NPL Premier had been constituted of 22 clubs, but the immediate withdrawal of the North West outfit means that season 2025/26 will operate one short.

The Highwaymen enter the Emirates FA Cup in the first round qualifying on Saturday 30th August and are in the third round qualifying for the FA Trophy on Saturday 4th October.

The club’s academy side enter the FA Youth Cup in the preliminary round in the week commencing the 1st September.