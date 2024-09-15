Morpeth end season with win while Alnwick secure Division One safety

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2024, 14:38 BST
Morpeth signed off the cricket season with an 89-run victory over Consett at Longhirst Hall.

The success cemented a fifth-placed finish for the team while Ethan Deal’s 31 in the 185 all-out total secured him fourth spot in the batting hall of fame.

The Australian wicket keeper has smashed 821 runs with an average of 54.73. He was also fifth in the fielding charts after gloving 13 catches and doing three stumpings.

Skipper Matthew Senior’s 39 from 41 balls was the highest score on the day as Morpeth had all walked by the first ball of the 41st over.

Morpeth's Etha Deal finished fourth in the batting hall of fame

But they made short work of the Consett order as they had them all out for 96 by the 22nd over.

Michael Craigs and Alex Senior both took four wickets each, being 4-38 and 4-41 respectively.

Alnmouth’s win did neighbours Alnwick a massive favour and helped them to avoid the drop as it condemned Blaydon to relegation.

Alnwick went down to a five-wicket defeat at home to Swalwell as after being bowled all out for 187, the visitors made 189/5 in 31 overs to take the points.

Max Harrison and Jaden Clark both hit half centuries, with Harrison clobbering three sixes and six fours in his total of 58.

