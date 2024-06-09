Morpeth cricketers stretch unbeaten run
Both players hit scores of 65 as Morpeth raced to beat the target set by the visitors after they’d won the toss and elected to bat.
Lawn cracked eight 4s and two 6s off the willow before finally being bowled by Shane Oliver in the twentieth over.
The fine display of batting from both at the crease left the county Durham side’s bowlers frustrated as only Sam Blake and Nathan Laidler got one maiden apiece from the six who ran up to the crease.
Day struck seven 4s in his unbeaten stand with Alex Senior knocking ten from just 17 balls as Morpeth went fifth in the table despite having six cancellations this season.
They have won all four games that they have managed to get played.
The Morpeth fielding and bowling was also top notch as the wickets were shared among the side.
James Craigs led the figures with 3/27 while Jonny Craigs was 2/18, Matthew Senior 2/16, Michael Craigs 1/12, Alex Senior 1/37 and Callum Lawn 1/34.
Wicket keeper Ethan Deal caught two behind while Matthew Senior and Alex Senior took catches in the field.
The visitors’ skipper Oliver went lbw for 10 while Ethan Klassen was 59 not out in a defiant but ultimately futile stand.
Morpeth’s second XI slumped to 46 all out at Rock as they went down to a 116-run defeat in Division Four that leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.
They have also lost six games to the poor weather but have been beaten in all four that they have got on so far.
The seconds were chasing a target of 162 after Matthew Dodds bowled 4/31 after they’d put the hosts in to bat.
Euan Gibson was 2/18 and Archie Glass 2/34 as they had Rock all out by the 30th over.
But a batting collapse that saw skipper Glass top score with 15 as the wickets tumbled wasn’t enough and Morpeth were all out by the 12th over.
Harry Parkinson destroyed the order by taking a simply sensational 8/12.