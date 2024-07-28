Morpeth crash to heavy defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seven-wicket defeat by Newcastle City wasn’t Morpeth’s best preparation for their mid-week Tyneside Charity Bowl semi-final clash against the same opponents last night (Wednesday 31st July).

City’s bowling proved unstoppable as Asif Afridi destroyed the order with figures of 6-23 including three maidens in eleven overs. Rishabh Choubey was 3-23 as Morpeth walked for 90 all out in 35 overs.

Jonny Craigs knocked 31 of the total and Harvey Gillie 21 as Morpeth’s wickets fell with a alarming regularity at Longhirst.

They do, however, also have the final of the Thomas Wilson League Cup to look forward to where they will face either Ponteland or…Newcastle City.

Newcastle City's Asif Afridi tumbled Morpeth's wickets

The defending champions of the Tyneside & Northumberland League had the points wrapped up in this one in just over 20 overs with Omar Ahmed hitting 41 not out.

Michael Craigs did have the satisfaction of getting Pallav Kumar lbw for just 6 and he also caught Hamza Parvez off Jack Concannon on 21.

Afridi was caught by Andrew Poxton from a Jonny Craigs ball on 6 but the visitors quickly put 93/3 up on the scoreboard to seal the 29 points.

Morpeth also went down to a five-wicket defeat against NE Premier League Ashington in the semi-finals of the Bobby Smithson County Cup last week.

Although Ethan Deal hit 35, including four 4s and two 6s, and Michael Craigs ran up 30 in the T20 fixture, Morpeth were 106/9 at Longhirst.

Ashington’s Ben Harrison scored 28 before he was run out by Jonny Craigs and James Harmison was 37 not out as the Mighty Acorns put 108/5 on the scoreboard in 15.5 overs.

Neighbours Alnmouth & Lesbury have their semi-final still to play against either Cowgate Sports or, the inevitable, Newcastle City.

Morpeth meanwhile are also still in with a shout in the Vitality club T20 Plate following a 15-run success at Furness that saw Concannon and Callum Lawn take three wickets each and Alex Senior and Liam Day joint top-score with 33 each.