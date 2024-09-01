Morpeth advance in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Buddle was left nursing a battered and bloodied nose as nine-man Morpeth battled their way into the next round of the FA Cup.

Luke James grabbed the only goal as a gutsy display from the amber and blacks put them into the hat with knocks, bruises and all after a backs-to-the-wall second half display.

Skipper Jeff Henderson saw red just before half-time when he pulled back Emley dangerman Amir Berchil as he bore down on goal as was sent back up the steps to the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Craik Park celebrations had barely had a chance to settle down as experienced South Shields loanee James had struck just sixty seconds earlier to put Town ahead against the NPL East side.

Town beat Emley AFC from the League below to advance in the national competition

Danny Barlow ran down a throw out from keeper Dec Lambton and exchanged passes with Nic Bollado before whipping in a cross from the left with James twisting to glance his header into the bottom corner at the near post.

“I think those wins are bigger than anything,” manager Craig Lynch told Highwaymen TV after.

“It just shows what we’re about and I’ve not seen it enough. We’re a nice team, and I don’t just want to be a nice team; we showed the other side today – grit, determination, and a little bit of the dark arts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth went close to opening the scoring as Will Dowling’s curling free kick over the wall was touched onto the woodwork by the full stretch Lambton.

Dan Langley pulled off a couple of decent saves as the visitors looked to get back in it and Josh King was dismissed late on for a shirt tug after he’d earlier been booked for time-wasting.

Morpeth could have killed things off when Vinnie Steels burst down the left and played in Jordan Hickey in acres of space, but his attempted chip was read and easily held by the advancing Lambton.

“Eleven, ten or nine men, I would have been very disappointed if they’d scored against us today. They just didn’t really cause us many problems,” continued Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve done brilliantly because there were some aspects to that game – I’ve seen some things in football but today has just took it to another level. We want to play football at home and the three or four times we did that in the first half we carved them open.”

“The work-rate and desire were second to none.”

The Highwaymen face a tough trip to Ashton United this weekend.