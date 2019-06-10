Wooler Runners at Blaydon.

Seven members of Wooler Running Club went down to Newcastle on Sunday for the annual Blaydon Race, whilst this year attracted over 5,000 athletes.

Wooler runners did well with the following results:

Saul Miller 33.28, Simon Curry 40.52, Nick Baxter 45.18, Victoria Curry 45.20, Emma Miller 45.41, Carrie Armstrong 45.43 and John Oliver 1.11.

The previous weekend Claire Bagness and Pam Brown took part in the Wobbly Bridge trail race at St. Boswells, an 8 mile all terrain track when Claire took third veteran.