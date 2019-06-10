Talia lands double at county championships

It was another busy weekend for Alnwick Harriers and their latest results are:

Blaydon Race – 203 Jon Archer 33:11; 421 Tim Falconer 35:55; 505; John Cuthbert 36:32; 562 David Barnes 37:08; 645 David Hindmarsh 37:52; 646 Lisa Baston 37:53; 891 Angie Embleton 39:38; 939 Karen Kelly 39:57; 1765 Louise Callaghan 44:19; 1839 Laura Mclean 44:41; 1892 Juhu Joseph 44:59; 1971 Stuart Eaborn 45:23; 2236 Ruth Doctor 46:51; 2528 Morag Donoghue 48:35; 2532 John Ross 48:36; 2548; Jocelyn Bolam 48:41; 2687 Melanie Smith 49:32; 3410 Jennifer Knight 54:29; 3549 Christine Mavromichaelis 55:53; 3633 Ron Mccormack 56:46; 3656 Stuart Bruce 57:07; 3835 Joanne Morrison 59:37.

Cheviot Trail – 2 David Milne 1.39.57; 4 Bruce Crombie 1.42.41; 52 Bridget Peberdy 2.23.47; 105 Mairi Campbell 2.57.14.

Operation Overlord (Half-marathon) – Paul Robinson 2:19:55.

Parkruns

Druridge Bay – 3 Paul White19:17; 4 Phil Hall19:30; 11 Harris Hall22:06; 19 Diana Weightman 23:36 (third female); 21 Neil Hamilton 23:41; 26 Maddy Hall 24:05 (PB); 33 Justine Norman 24:43; 48 Steve Cowell 25:49; 79 Eleanor Heeley 28:25; 81 John Ross 28:34; 82 Alison Hutchings 28:43; 84 Karen Leeson 28:46; 109 Eileen Guthrie 30:30; 111 Rebecca Heeley 30:46.

Pastures – 1 Jon Archer 21:34; 8 Michael Telfer 24:20; 9 Tony Jackson 24:22; 16 Alice Tetley-Paul 26:22 (first female); 19 Frances Wilde 27:33 (second female).

Blyth Links – 42 Ian Stephenson 24:53; 124 Lorna Stephenson 33:02.

Gateshead – 158 Mark Hume 36:05.

South Shields – 66 Linda Patterson 29:28.

Springburn – 171 Grazia Calvert 37:02..

Workington – 121 Richard Eastoe39:33; 124 Gay Eastoe42:56.

In the Schools’ County Athletics Championship on Saturday at Hexham, Alnwick Harriers had a dozen athletes representing the Duchess’s High School and there were some great performances.

Talia Thompson had the most successful day, winning both her events to become County Champion in shot and the hammer and along with Ollie Telfer (1500m) will compete in the inter-county Championship at Gateshead Stadium next weekend.