Not a good day at the office for local sides in cricket league

It wasn’t a good day for the top local sides in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday with Alnmouth & lesbury 1sts, Alnwick 1sts, Tillside 1sts and Warkworth 1sts all losing.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts went down by 16 runs at home to Lanchester 1sts. Dan Nicotra hit 87 and Kieran Gohery 57 as Lanchester put on 259-4 in their 50 overs with Paul Straker taking 2-35. In reply, Alnmouth hit 243-9 in their innings with Tom Vickers hitting an unbeaten century (100no), and Straker 76. Arran Halliday took 3-49.

Alnwick 1sts lost by 47 runs away to Bates Cottages 1sts in Division 2. Bates put on 213-8 in their 50 overs with Anish John hitting 60 and Gavin Turnbull 41. Gareth Bateman took 5-1 for Alnwick, who in reply fell short at 166 all out with Andrew Scott hitting 74. Ross Symington took 5-36 for the home side.

Tillside 1sts lost by 105 runs at home to Colgate 1sts. Mukhtar Hussain hit a century (107) as the visitors made 264-8 in their 50 overs, with two wickets each for Luke Dickson, Cam McGregor and Alan Hindmarsh. Tillside, in their innings, replied with 159 all out, Liam Hindmarsh top scoring on 58. Jaswinder Singh took 4-19.

Warkworth 1sts lost by 66 runs in their home match against GEMs 1sts. A knock of 52 from Zhoaib Shahid and 47 from Amir Mukhtar saw GEMs post 159 all out with Doug Potts taking 4-32 and Martin Clark 3-31. In reply, Warkworth were all out for 93 with Kamran Mansoor hitting 54 in 50 balls.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds had a two wicket away win over Whitley Bay 1sts in Division 3. Mark Harris hit 47, Kevin Kirk 33 and Johnny Hymers 32 as Whitley opened with 192-6, Ted Granville and Nicholas Robertson each taking two wickets. In reply, Cameron Batey hit 54, and there was a knock of 33 not out from Sean Hutchinson as Alnmouth replied with 195-8, Jay Virpura claiming 4-37.

Alnwick 2nds won by 122 runs at home to Bates Cottages 2nds in Division 5. Matthew Straker top scored with 32 and there was 29 from Lee Driver as Alnwick out on 157-9 in their 40 overs. Bates were only 35 all out in reply with Declan Mark claiming 5-14.

Warenford romped to a big nine wicket home win over Tillside 2nds. James Whittle top scored with 28 as Tillside found themselves all out for only 54, with Michael Thompson taking 6-17 and Kevin Greshon 3-34. Waren chased it down in 14 overs with Alan Sinton on 27 not out.

Wooler went down to a 129-run home defeat at the hands of Embleton. Matthew Leetham hit 58 and Paul Carss 44 as Embleton opened up with 189 all out, Laurie Blackburn and Stephen Mills each claiming three wickets. Wooler could only muster 60 in reply with Les Porteous top scoring on 18. John Wilkin took 3-14 for the visitors.

Howick won by two wickets at home to Stobswood 2nds in Division 6. Stobswood made 207-5 with Antony Wingfield on 72 not out and Josh Robison on 51. In reply, Howick had Mick Williams on 46 and Robbie Burn on 44, but they were unable to get over the line, finishing on 208-8 at the end of their 40 overs.

Rock beat Warkworth 2nds by 126 runs. George Cockayne top scored with 72 and there was 44 from Kevin Wilson and 34 from Andrew Bottomer as Rock made 198-6 in their 40 overs. Jamie Pringle took 3-45 for Warkworth, who in reply struggled to 72-8 with Ben Briggs on 23 not out.

*Fixtures for Saturday (May 4) are:

Div 1 - Morpeth 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts.

Div 2 - Alnwick 1sts v Seaton Burn 1sts; Bedlington 1sts v Tillside 1sts.

Div 3 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Warkworth 1sts.

Div 5 (North) - Seaton Burn 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Tillside 2nds v Bedlington 2nds; Ulgham 1sts v Warenford.

Div 6 (North) - Embleton v Warkworth 2nds; Stobswood 2nds v Rock; Wooler v Ulgham 2nds.